How doctors become indoctrinated with the lies of Big Pharma.

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with Dr. Emad Guirguis, who obtained a Medical degree from McMasters University and had a 30 year surgery practice. Dr. Guirguis speaks honestly about how medical schools indoctrinate young doctors to believe that only allopathic solutions are credible and to consider anything else "quackerie". He discusses his take on the Covid narrative based on evidence of harm along with the biblical warnings that foretold this time in history. We discuss the lack of ethics in medicine, the removal of the Hippocratic Oath and his books "Life in Medicine: Dream, Extremes and Political Schemes", "Children Speak: Unmasking the Effects of Lockdowns" and "The Doctor who became Emperor".



