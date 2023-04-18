How doctors become indoctrinated with the lies of Big Pharma.

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with Dr. Emad Guirguis,
who obtained a Medical degree from McMasters University and had a 30 year
surgery practice. Dr. Guirguis speaks honestly about how medical schools
indoctrinate young doctors to believe that only allopathic solutions are
credible and to consider anything else "quackerie". He discusses his
take on the Covid narrative based on evidence of harm along with the biblical
warnings that foretold this time in history. We discuss the lack of ethics in
medicine, the removal of the Hippocratic Oath and his books "Life in
Medicine: Dream, Extremes and Political Schemes", "Children Speak:
Unmasking the Effects of Lockdowns" and "The Doctor who became
Emperor".
