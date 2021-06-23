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FLORIDA COUPLE FIGHTS LOCALLY AFTER 8 YEAR-OLD SON WAS MASKED DURING PE CLASS. REOPEN AMERICA: TAMPA
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130 views • June 23, 2021
Florida Couple Fights Locally after 8 Year-Old Son was Masked During PE Class. ReOpen America: Tampa
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Don't let pain dominate your life! Get free shipping now:
https://patrioticstrong.com/pain
Let frequencies ease your pain.
Also announcing the anti-anxiety card:
https://patrioticstrong.com/anxiety
Help Mike Lindell fight! See over 100 products here:
https://www.mypillow.com Promo Code (up to 66% off): B2T
Show Costco and the Cancel Left They Won't Win!
Need Energy, clarity & balance? Get your iodine now:
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Are you getting enough iodine?
PREPARE NOW with emergency food and water:
http://preparewithrick.com
Both now in stock and shipping within 2 days!
Get your “Be More Like Jesus Shirt” here:
https://info.blessed2teach.com/be-more-like-jesus-shirt-order
No need to listen to Coke about “being less white”
MEET THEM LIVE! Join Rick and Gene BACKSTAGE along with 100s of Christian Patriots here: https://blessed2teach.mykajabi.com/backstage
All-Natural Sanitizer Combined with The Amazing Micro-Mister
http://blessed2teach.com/mister
Great Christmas gifts!
Get the SHOW NOTES! Visit the B2T website and sign up for Show Notes at: https://blessed2teach.com/
Become an IMPACTOR with Rick!
https://b2tcourses.mykajabi.com/STWI
Invest in yourself and join the IMPACTOR community.
#TruthNews
#RedPillNews
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