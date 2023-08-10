BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Fly The Unfriendly Skies w/ Reinette Senum
What is happening
What is happening
9774 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
54 views • August 10, 2023

Alfa Vedic
 Streamed live 8/9/2023
One of our more popular Alfacast guests, Reinette Senum, returns for another inspiring and entertaining interview.  Whether braving the trans-Alaskan wilderness or the hostile political landscape as a California gubernatorial candidate Reinette never shies from a challenge. Today's roundtable will tackle a diversity of topics relative to the Global Coup, and 5th generational warfare tactics designed to grind humanity into submission.  We'll dissect the why behind the systemic poisoning of both our internal and internal ecology, and how the human Spirit is the most powerful antedote. Why do even the most populist politicians give the most critical issues we face the widest berth?  Reinette will bring us up-to-date with her proactive efforts behind GenSeven, Save Our Skies and organizations that are taking legal action against the most egregious geo-engineering perpetrators in the US. "I am running for Governor as an independent, common-sense candidate focused on core values and ethics, but in order to turn California around we are going to need an unprecedented effort by all of us working together.   "Based upon the Nations of the Iroquois Confederacy that originally inspired our United States Constitution, we will use the Seven Generation principle as the primary guiding force of this campaign because all decisions made today should serve the next seven generations."   ~ Reinette Senum We're back livestreaming to our regular YT channel this Thursday August 10 at 10 AM, while awaiting our final strike/ban so please support our efforts toward Freedom & Self-Determination by subscribing, joining in on the chat and giving us a like!
Keywords
childrengeoengineeringcrimelifealuminumstratospheric aerosol injectiontreesdeathsbioweapon5 gflymosquitomrna vaccinereinette senumalfa vedicunfriendly skies
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Russian Intelligence Chief Warns of Real Risk of Large-Scale Conflict in Eurasia

Garrison Vance
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Garrison Vance
SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

Garrison Vance
Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Antiwar.com Urges Support, Cites Troop Peril and Pentagon Priorities

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy