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COVID SNATCHERS!
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30 views • February 14, 2021
This video is built on an assortment of important informational videos
HOW CANADA-S CORRUPT GOVT OFFICIALS ARE SYSTEMATICALLY DISMANTLING OUR FREEDOM
https://www.facebook.com/susan.standfieldspooner/videos/10157667160626875
$328 for a month of insulin since Biden was elected. She used to pay $60 under Trump
https://www.facebook.com/pierregodinmb/posts/10157303654416525
The Overt and Covert Intimidation of Brandy Vaughan (RIP)
https://www.facebook.com/17WWG1WGA/videos/196888338849561
COVID-19: Calgary man says he was given no reason for quarantine in undisclosed hotel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DNWtb3ePo-M
Planet Lockdown:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1JJH24Wl4nl7/
HOW CANADA-S CORRUPT GOVT OFFICIALS ARE SYSTEMATICALLY DISMANTLING OUR FREEDOM
https://www.facebook.com/susan.standfieldspooner/videos/10157667160626875
$328 for a month of insulin since Biden was elected. She used to pay $60 under Trump
https://www.facebook.com/pierregodinmb/posts/10157303654416525
The Overt and Covert Intimidation of Brandy Vaughan (RIP)
https://www.facebook.com/17WWG1WGA/videos/196888338849561
COVID-19: Calgary man says he was given no reason for quarantine in undisclosed hotel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DNWtb3ePo-M
Planet Lockdown:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1JJH24Wl4nl7/
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