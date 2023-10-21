Create New Account
The Squad protest at the Capitol: Accused Joe Biden of wanting them dead...
GalacticStorm
Published 20 hours ago

Jesse Watters

The Squad today set up shop outside the Capitol to call for a ceasefire and accused Joe Biden of wanting them dead...

Why interfere with the enemy while they are in the process of destroying themselves

@JesseBWatters

https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1715528888749531171?s=20

Keywords
the squadprotest at the capitolaccused joe bidenwanting them dead

