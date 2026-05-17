© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is Iran winning the Infowar with LEGO? sure the hell looks that way.
Another god tier banger that absolutely wrecks Trump’s MAGA circus.
The plastic empire struts while the real script gets flipped upside down in the most lethal way possible. Man... Even the bricks know who's winning 😂
@persiaboi