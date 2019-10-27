© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Light Therapy for Diabetes and Insulin Resistance
Follow
5
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
214 views • October 27, 2019
For the Show Notes and to sign up for our free monthly newsletter visit: https://endalldisease.com/episode20
Over 30 million people in the United States have been diagnosed with diabetes, all of whom were told they have a terminal disease that cannot be cured. They’re told that all they can do is manage their symptoms by eating less sugar and getting regular insulin injections. However, as you’re about to find out, the root cause of diabetes and how to reverse it has been known scientifically for over 70 years. Obviously, profiting from selling insulin is far more important to the medical industry than reducing humanity’s suffering.
In 1947, a Nobel Prize-winning scientist discovered that overconsumption of polyunsaturated fatty acids can cause diabetes. This means that every time you eat a large amount of polyunsaturated fats like vegetable oil you’re becoming temporarily diabetic and insulin resistant. And if you enough of these fats, the diabetes metabolism will become chronic.
In the decades since this landmark study, researchers have shown in both animals and in humans that eating a diet low in polyunsaturated fat can completely reverse diabetes.
In 2001, a paper in the New England Journal of Medicine admitted that “Type 2 diabetes can be prevented by changes in the lifestyles of high-risk subjects”[1] so contrary to popular belief, diabetes is a metabolic disease not a genetic one and it can be completely reversed.
In this video, you’ll learn what causes diabetes and how to use treatments like red light therapy and dietary changes to help you safely and effectively prevent or reverse the disease.
For the show notes visit:
https://endalldisease.com/episode20
If you liked this video and want to support my work, you can do so by donating, or by buying one of my bestselling books or red light therapy devices below.
Check out our red light therapy store:
https://endalldisease.com/store
Read my books:
https://endalldisease.com/books
Donate :
►Paypal:
https://www.paypal.me/endalldisease
Thanks for listening! Don't forget to subscribe, will see you in the next episode.
Over 30 million people in the United States have been diagnosed with diabetes, all of whom were told they have a terminal disease that cannot be cured. They’re told that all they can do is manage their symptoms by eating less sugar and getting regular insulin injections. However, as you’re about to find out, the root cause of diabetes and how to reverse it has been known scientifically for over 70 years. Obviously, profiting from selling insulin is far more important to the medical industry than reducing humanity’s suffering.
In 1947, a Nobel Prize-winning scientist discovered that overconsumption of polyunsaturated fatty acids can cause diabetes. This means that every time you eat a large amount of polyunsaturated fats like vegetable oil you’re becoming temporarily diabetic and insulin resistant. And if you enough of these fats, the diabetes metabolism will become chronic.
In the decades since this landmark study, researchers have shown in both animals and in humans that eating a diet low in polyunsaturated fat can completely reverse diabetes.
In 2001, a paper in the New England Journal of Medicine admitted that “Type 2 diabetes can be prevented by changes in the lifestyles of high-risk subjects”[1] so contrary to popular belief, diabetes is a metabolic disease not a genetic one and it can be completely reversed.
In this video, you’ll learn what causes diabetes and how to use treatments like red light therapy and dietary changes to help you safely and effectively prevent or reverse the disease.
For the show notes visit:
https://endalldisease.com/episode20
If you liked this video and want to support my work, you can do so by donating, or by buying one of my bestselling books or red light therapy devices below.
Check out our red light therapy store:
https://endalldisease.com/store
Read my books:
https://endalldisease.com/books
Donate :
►Paypal:
https://www.paypal.me/endalldisease
Thanks for listening! Don't forget to subscribe, will see you in the next episode.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.