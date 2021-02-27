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Pure Salvage Outposts w/ 5 tiny houses of free materials... 3 winners so far, 3 different states, more ahead.
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12 views • February 27, 2021
Yes, the first three candidates to be approved already are making plans and looking to come out to Salvage, Tx asap to start the projects and build villages, retreats, and a Bird Sanctuary have won what would cost $60,000 or more each. Patriots pay attention, this is to help create the bastions of sanity and society based on a moral ethos that may be lost on some in the federal government these days.
This is the best path to independence, teaching life skills, creating communities that can grow food, protect themselves, support themselves, and be prepared.
This is the best path to independence, teaching life skills, creating communities that can grow food, protect themselves, support themselves, and be prepared.
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