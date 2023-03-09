Dr. Sheri Tenpenny | Happy Hour with Chris Taylor

Watch this amazing trailer now of Chris Taylor (Hurricane Seven) and Dr. Sherri Tenpenny. Full Episode avail here: https://drtenpenny.com/hh-chris-taylor/
Chris Taylor (Hurricane Seven) is a Christian Minister, Graphic Artist, Songwriter, Speaker, Film Maker, Researcher, Recording Artist.
Taylor withdrew from an ambitious music career over fifteen years ago to re-establish and fortify a stronger relationship with Jesus Christ. Now he is passionate about distributing truth about the Bible and the closing of the church age.
In this interview, we discuss:
- Don’t Let Them Burn podcast and his upcoming film
- Marxism and Satanism
- The Church
- Law of Attraction
- Artificial Intelligence
