Dr. Sheri Tenpenny | Happy Hour with Chris Taylor

Chris Taylor (Hurricane Seven) is a Christian Minister, Graphic Artist, Songwriter, Speaker, Film Maker, Researcher, Recording Artist.

Taylor withdrew from an ambitious music career over fifteen years ago to re-establish and fortify a stronger relationship with Jesus Christ. Now he is passionate about distributing truth about the Bible and the closing of the church age.

In this interview, we discuss:

- Don’t Let Them Burn podcast and his upcoming film

- Marxism and Satanism

- The Church

- Law of Attraction

- Artificial Intelligence



