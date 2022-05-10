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The Unhinged Left
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72 views • May 10, 2022
Rage Over Reason
* Leftists are throwing a national temper tantrum to intimidate the Supreme Court.
* This is a religious war for the left — so anything goes.
* The ends justify the means.
* Team [Bidan] did nothing to stop this and gave it license.
* Now after the backlash, they released a weak statement.
* Is encouraging violence against political opponents the official stance of the Dems?
* Isn’t it interesting that most of these major events are started by lib leaks?
* You can’t trust these people at all.
* They constantly yammer on about protecting institituions.
* As soon as they get a decision against them, all hell breaks loose.
* This is going to blow up in their faces.
* Do they even realize if this gets overturned, it just goes back to the states to decide?
* This is part of the democratic process.
* You might not like the outcome, but you have to live with the decision.
* They’re getting ready to run with this all summer.
* Dems’ pro-abortion push isn’t going to move the needle the way they think it is.
* Roe v. Wade was a flawed decision; it always has been.
* We need to cool down as a country and move forward together.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 9 May 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6305854650112
* Leftists are throwing a national temper tantrum to intimidate the Supreme Court.
* This is a religious war for the left — so anything goes.
* The ends justify the means.
* Team [Bidan] did nothing to stop this and gave it license.
* Now after the backlash, they released a weak statement.
* Is encouraging violence against political opponents the official stance of the Dems?
* Isn’t it interesting that most of these major events are started by lib leaks?
* You can’t trust these people at all.
* They constantly yammer on about protecting institituions.
* As soon as they get a decision against them, all hell breaks loose.
* This is going to blow up in their faces.
* Do they even realize if this gets overturned, it just goes back to the states to decide?
* This is part of the democratic process.
* You might not like the outcome, but you have to live with the decision.
* They’re getting ready to run with this all summer.
* Dems’ pro-abortion push isn’t going to move the needle the way they think it is.
* Roe v. Wade was a flawed decision; it always has been.
* We need to cool down as a country and move forward together.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 9 May 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6305854650112
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