The Unhinged Left

Rage Over Reason* Leftists are throwing a national temper tantrum to intimidate the Supreme Court.* This is a religious war for the left — so anything goes.* The ends justify the means.* Team [Bidan] did nothing to stop this and gave it license.* Now after the backlash, they released a weak statement.* Is encouraging violence against political opponents the official stance of the Dems?* Isn’t it interesting that most of these major events are started by lib leaks?* You can’t trust these people at all.* They constantly yammer on about protecting institituions.* As soon as they get a decision against them, all hell breaks loose.* This is going to blow up in their faces.* Do they even realize if this gets overturned, it just goes back to the states to decide?* This is part of the democratic process.* You might not like the outcome, but you have to live with the decision.* They’re getting ready to run with this all summer.* Dems’ pro-abortion push isn’t going to move the needle the way they think it is.* Roe v. Wade was a flawed decision; it always has been.* We need to cool down as a country and move forward together.The full version of this segment is linked below.Jesse Watters Primetime | 9 May 2022