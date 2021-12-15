© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former "Swiss Re" manager: 9/11 was an insurance fraud (Interview with Eric Alan Westacott)
Follow
0
Share
Report
82 views • December 15, 2021
Eric Alan Westacott, son of an Englishman and a Swiss woman, worked at the world's second largest reinsurance company Swiss Re from 1993 to 2001. In an interview with Kla.TV, he comes out in the open for the first time and talks about his time at Swiss Re. He ex-plains why, in his view, 9/11 was an insurance fraud. Watch this deeply moving and authentic interview.
✓ www.kla.tv/20992
More information: www.kla.tv/9-11-en www.kla.tv/TerrorAttacks-en
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
✓ www.kla.tv/20992
More information: www.kla.tv/9-11-en www.kla.tv/TerrorAttacks-en
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.