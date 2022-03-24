Ukrainian War Of Attrition: The 27 Day Of Russian Military Operations

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Bloody street fighting continues in the city of Mariupol where the DPR mop up operation continues. According to the estimates shared by the DPR, about half of the 14.5 thousand AFU personnel are still active in the city.
Weeks after the city was blockaded, clashes are breaking out all around the city. The large industrial facilities of the Azovstal are still under the Azov control. Chechen forces deployed to take control of the plant are yet to report any victories. They are likely waiting until the nationalists run out of supplies and then will launch a larger offensive.
Meanwhile, the humanitarian disaster deepens in the city. The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the DPR army are making serious efforts to save the civilian population, securing evacuation from the areas under their control.
While waiting for the liberation of significant assault forces from Mariupol front lines, Russian and DPR units in the Donbass region are slowly paving the way to the encirclement of the AFU grouping in the region.
Heavy clashes began in the village of Maryinka. The DPR units are yet to enter the town of Avdiivka, while they advance on the northern front lines. Clashes continue in the area of the settlement of Novoselka-2, where the DPR is trying to cut off the road. After several days of fighting, the AFU were forced to leave the town of Verkhnetoretsky. The offensive on Dzerzhinsk has not yet been carried out. Civilians in Donetsk and other cities of the DPR continue to be shelled by Ukrainian artillery.
The city of Ugledar remains under the AFU control, but it is close to being cut off from all directions. The Russian troops are approaching the settlement of Velikaya Novoselka from the south, and also pushed through the defense of the AFU in the settlement of Novomikhailovka.
After the recent successes of the LPR troops in the Severodonetsk- Lisichansk region, they did not manage to continue the advance in the last days. Clashes also continue near the town of Popasnaya, where the LPR troops are now securing the rear with mop up operations on the eastern outskirts.
The decisive offence is likely to take place soon, as there was a significant reinforcement of LPR forces noted in the region. Units from Chechnya have also been transferred to the front lines, and should take part in the mop up operations in the settlements.
Russian troops have been stuck in the Izyum region, where the AFU command is deploying large reinforcements in order to prevent the Russian offensive towards Slavyansk and Kramatorsk or to Barvenkovo.
Fierce battles continue south of the city, in the village of Kamenka which is one of the most important points of the war. The AFU has deployed two more motorized rifle battalions in the village, but their man oeuvres are limited by heavy artillery shelling and air strikes of the Russian aerospace forces.
The Russian Aerospace Forces increased their attacks on the supply lines of the AFU grouping in Donbass, including ammunition depots, fuel stocks, etc.
The railway station in Pavlograd which is one of the largest AFU supply hubs in the Donbas was destroyed.
Attacks on the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk area intensified. The Ukrainian side confirmed the destruction of a fuel depot in the Kramatorsk. The mayor of the city accused local residents, who shared photos of Ukrainian fuel trucks in the area online.
The conflict in Ukraine has finally entered the stage of a war of attrition. Russia is still striving to minimize the threat for civilians and damage to key civilian infrastructure facilities. Such Russian tactics are actively used by the Ukrainian side. In the current situation, no breakthrough successes of any of the warring sides should be expected until the tactics are changed or additional reserves are deployed.
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