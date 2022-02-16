China's Hemp & CBD Boom~ episode 888

Cannabis was domesticated in what's now NW China around 12,000 years ago, according to an analysis of the genomes of 110 plants from around the world.China is very sensitive to anything associated with drugs due to its history, keeping marijuana illegal with conviction for drug trafficking punishable by death.China even banned the use of cannabidiol (CBD) in all cosmetics last March. The exportation of CBD products, however, is not strictly controlled in China and mainly depends on the rules of the destination country.CBD cosmetics retailers and manufacturers will now have to remove their products from e-commerce platforms and all retail channels across the country.However, the ban in China will only cause a small dent in the massive Chinese cosmetics industry, whose sales hit 340 billion yuan (US$53 billion) last year and is on track to be the biggest in the world.Episode 888 The #TalkingHedge looks at High Times article...