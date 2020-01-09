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Millions of Muslims protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act In India & the Death of Soleimani!
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31 views • January 09, 2020
Breaking News in #India as Millions of Muslims protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. They also protested & chant 'Death to America' in protest of the assassination of Iranian arch terrorist Qassem #Soleimani.
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