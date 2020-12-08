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PT2 As Above So Below: Sacred Sites Hidden By Our Military
Wolf PaQ Radio
Wolf PaQ Radio
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111 views • December 08, 2020
Sacred Sites in our Mojave Desert hidden by our Military. Water war in California. My web site is HeracaneAnne.com
My podcast is on Apple and blogtalkradio.com/WWG1WGA
Find me on most social media at HeracaneAnne
Special thanks to JT Wilde for the intro music https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxQa...
Biggest Peaceful Trump Rally in Beverly Hills - Your Thoughts?
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Be Like Water Media https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC04O...
Sean Hannity exposes the man-made drought in California
May 8, 2009 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Twd59...
RepDevinNunes https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtbA...
Trump: I will solve California drought
•May 28, 2016 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z7wVj...
CNN https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCupv...
Unsolved Mysteries with Robert Stack - Season 6, Episode 4 - Full Episode
•Mar 11, 2019 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oyRVE...
Unsolved Mysteries - Full Episodes https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CM9Ol...
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•Apr 6, 2016 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OmisV...
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Underground Tunnels, Bases, and Cities
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•May 6, 2016 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lXX7x...
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Modesto Homeowners Accused Of Stealing Water From Canal, Face $1,500 Fines
•Aug 21, 2014 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aq7VZ...
CBS Sacramento https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxZM...
Nestlé Granted Permission To Continue Stealing Water From San Bernardino
•Jul 8, 2019 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t733c...
The Young Turks https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1yB...
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BlueWorldTV https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFH-...
Keywords
aliensgiantsportalswater warsspace programpetroglyphsnuclear meltdownsecret projectsunderground tunnelsssflvandenberg afmojave desertcadez
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