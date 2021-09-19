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Left Brain-Right Brain in 5D New Earth Research w/Von Galt
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83 views • September 19, 2021
Enjoy how to infuse your love of metaphysics into your everyday lives and in your career, which achieves the left brain and right brain wholeness. Author and Seattle hypnosis practitioner, Von Galt is interviewed by Jason Ballay of Quantum Research Enlightenment regarding tips on how visionaries such as Richard Buckminster Fuller, Bartolomeo Cristofori, & others who brought forth their spiritual insights from their awakening and ascension into their careers. As a result, the world was left better with their enlightened contributions.
Follow this link to watch the FULL interview:
https://youtu.be/fUTkdVGP0V0
Merkaba Chakras:
https://merkabachakras.com/
Von's book, "Book Buddhist Guide to Manifest Parallel Realities":
https://amzn.to/2YM7H0T
Von's Author Page:
https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Dolores Cannon QHHT Practitioner Registry:
https://www.qhhtofficial.com/members/...
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new videos. Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing! :-)
_____________________________________________________
Jason Ballay:
List of services I offer in-person: (QHHT)
https://www.jasonballay.com/
List of services Q.R.E. offers online:
http://www.quantumresearchenlightenme...
YouTube Channels:
http://bit.ly/YuTbQRE
Guardians of Magic (Atlantis/Lemuria/Ancient Egypt)
http://bit.ly/GOMagic
Quantum Research Enlightenment (Q.R.E.)
http://bit.ly/YuTbQRE
Work to Invest in W.H.Y. (Wealth/Health/Yourself)
http://bit.ly/Work2Invest
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/quantumrese...
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Tshirts / Stickers / Coffee Mugs / Yoga Pants / :
https://teespring.com/stores/nyx-888
Follow this link to watch the FULL interview:
https://youtu.be/fUTkdVGP0V0
Merkaba Chakras:
https://merkabachakras.com/
Von's book, "Book Buddhist Guide to Manifest Parallel Realities":
https://amzn.to/2YM7H0T
Von's Author Page:
https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Dolores Cannon QHHT Practitioner Registry:
https://www.qhhtofficial.com/members/...
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new videos. Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing! :-)
_____________________________________________________
Jason Ballay:
List of services I offer in-person: (QHHT)
https://www.jasonballay.com/
List of services Q.R.E. offers online:
http://www.quantumresearchenlightenme...
YouTube Channels:
http://bit.ly/YuTbQRE
Guardians of Magic (Atlantis/Lemuria/Ancient Egypt)
http://bit.ly/GOMagic
Quantum Research Enlightenment (Q.R.E.)
http://bit.ly/YuTbQRE
Work to Invest in W.H.Y. (Wealth/Health/Yourself)
http://bit.ly/Work2Invest
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/quantumrese...
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Tshirts / Stickers / Coffee Mugs / Yoga Pants / :
https://teespring.com/stores/nyx-888
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