Brighteon Broadcast News, Oct 30, 2023 - WAR is the cover story for what they REALLY want to do to us all!

0:00 Israel vs Palestine

23:15 The DRAFT Issue

55:03 Interview with Professor Valentina Zharkova





- Never forget: Globalists want to destroy America

- They need WAR to achieve gun confiscation, cancel elections and find a scapegoat for financial collapse

- War in the Middle East is being intentionally ramped up to create a bigger CRISIS

- This war is pushed no matter what "red lines" have to be crossed

- Spanish official calls for Netanyahu to be arrested and charged with WAR CRIMES

- New GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson declares loyalty to #Israel, NOT America

- Jewish TV personality calls for "annihilation" of all Palestinians

- Scott Ritter reveals why Israel has LOST the moral high ground

- Why Israel isn't ready for a war with #Hamas

- Full interview with Prof Valentina Zharkova on global #famine and the Grand Solar Minimum





