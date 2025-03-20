Astrology & Predictions - WORLD - Spring 2025 (AstroYear) - Russia, China, Israel & UK

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Mundane Astrology Predictions for the World (using China, Russia, Israel & UK) for Spring 2025. What does Astrology have to say about March 20, 2025 to June 19, 2025 acutely--and for the entire Astroyear (March 2025-March 2026) for these countries? Using the Aries 2025 Ingress, I'll make high level predictions for the World.
#fruitcakeastrologer #ingress #mundane #2025 #spring #astroyear #predictions2025
Great Shampoo! (It's true! My hair is soooo much thicker now!)
https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=7789271.67117a&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=7789271.67117a
TRUTHSOCIAL:
https://truthsocial.com/@fruitcakeastrologer/media
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XgZZE3Amppsi/
TELEGRAM: t.me/fruitcakeastrologer_official
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fruitcakeastrologer
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/fruitcakeastrologer
Website: https://AstroSvs.com