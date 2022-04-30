When Will Our Fellow Fighters from Mainland China Can Travel to Taiwan Freely

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This day is going take a very long time, a very long time. I think this day will be too far away. Fellow fighters in mainland China can only travel to Taiwan from abroad. The possibilities of traveling from mainland China to Taiwan is becoming less and less. It’s becoming less and less every passing minute.