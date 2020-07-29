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Entrevista a Zaracay Tv - Obispos de Ecuador piden el uso del dióxido de cloro en tratamiento del Covid - 19
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43 views • July 29, 2020
El Obispo de la Diócesis de Santo Domingo, Bertram Wick, nos habla sobre una carta remitida al Ministro de Salud de Ecuador, referente a la pandemia que azota al país, pidiendo el uso del dióxido de cloro en tratamiento del Covid - 19.
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