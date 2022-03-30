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SELF-ASSEMBLY NANOTECH CONFIRMED IN COVID INJECTIONS
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303 views • March 30, 2022
SELF-ASSEMBLY NANOTECH CONFIRMED IN COVID INJECTIONS
SELF-ASSEMBLY NANOTECH IN THE PFIZER COVID-19 VACCINES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BfIiV2nGLPw2/
“Vaccines” Are Delivering Payloads For Mass Genocide and Dehumanization
https://rumble.com/embed/vvwkjj/?pub=x2y2z
Warmed Up Pfizer Vials Explode With Self Assembling Circuitry
https://rumble.com/embed/vw8ibv/?pub=x2y2z
NANOTECH IN THE FP!ZER SHOTS - FORBIDDEN KNOWLEDGE TV
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Moo9MTRvf3eo/
DR.JANE RUBY - GRAPHENE SELF ASSEMBLING NANO-TECH IN THE CLOT-SHOTS!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wfN2IDfzNGRa/
On today's Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane shows you the latest evidence of Pfizer and Moderna vials containing metallic foreign objects, and that they have been seen growing into self assembling circuits that rapidly expand when warmed to body temperature; and later, Dr. Jane shows you an FDA document proving that the bioweapon makers and the FDA keep calling the death shots "vaccines" because they've always known the dangers of gene therapy; and the show winds up with a look at Moderna's top line results they will use to seek an emergency use authorization to shoot up 6 month old babies
SELF-ASSEMBLY NANOTECH IN THE PFIZER COVID-19 VACCINES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BfIiV2nGLPw2/
“Vaccines” Are Delivering Payloads For Mass Genocide and Dehumanization
https://rumble.com/embed/vvwkjj/?pub=x2y2z
Warmed Up Pfizer Vials Explode With Self Assembling Circuitry
https://rumble.com/embed/vw8ibv/?pub=x2y2z
NANOTECH IN THE FP!ZER SHOTS - FORBIDDEN KNOWLEDGE TV
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Moo9MTRvf3eo/
DR.JANE RUBY - GRAPHENE SELF ASSEMBLING NANO-TECH IN THE CLOT-SHOTS!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wfN2IDfzNGRa/
On today's Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane shows you the latest evidence of Pfizer and Moderna vials containing metallic foreign objects, and that they have been seen growing into self assembling circuits that rapidly expand when warmed to body temperature; and later, Dr. Jane shows you an FDA document proving that the bioweapon makers and the FDA keep calling the death shots "vaccines" because they've always known the dangers of gene therapy; and the show winds up with a look at Moderna's top line results they will use to seek an emergency use authorization to shoot up 6 month old babies
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