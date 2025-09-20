BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Holy Sabbath Prayer: 1 Chronicles 16:34-36, 20250920
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

My Gracious, Merciful, Heavenly, Almighty, Holy Father, and EL ROI, the JEHOVAH who Seeth, the All-Seeing JEHOVAH in Genesis 16:10-13! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name for Your continuous grace and mercy upon me throughout the past years, months, weeks, days, today, and forever! I am confident that these daily blessings are because of my union with my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ and His propitiatory death at Calvary for me.

Heavenly Father, in obedience to Your commandment in 1 Thessalonians 5:18, I bless Your Holy Name and pray that your Holy Spirit will remind me to thank You every day by declaring! My soul:

34 O give thanks unto the EL ROI, the LORD; for He is always good; for His Mercy endureth forever.

35 And I will say, “Save me, O EL ROI, the All-Seeing JEHOVAH of my Salvation, and unite my brothers and sisters together, and deliver us from the world’s indoctrination of Thanksgiving, that we may offer daily thanksgiving to Thy Holy Name, and Glory in Thy Praise.”

36 Blessed be the EL ROI LORD of Israel and Your Church forever and ever. And all of us shall say, Amen, and praise the LORD! Amen!

Holy Father, please accept my thanksgiving prayer in the Precious Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (1 Chronicles 16:34-36, personalized KJV)

* * * *

Worship our EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH JEHOVAH with us: 

Click below to learn more and join us: 

www.FCGCHURCHES.org

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch

https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]

