The escalation of the situation in the Middle East: highlights of the week November 22 - 28, 2024
▪️Over the past week, pro-Iranian militias have reported several UAV launches into Israel. However, none of the drones ever reached the country's territory.
▪️The Houthis were also active, attempting to launch a missile strike on the Nevatim airbase. The Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile was successfully intercepted on its approach to Israel.
▪️In turn, the Israeli Air Force launched several raids on southwestern Homs province in Syria. The hits came against facilities used to transfer weapons to Hezbollah.
▪️Meanwhile, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorists and allied factions launched an offensive on the positions of the Syrian Armed Forces. Several settlements in the western part of Aleppo province were captured.
▪️The militants also managed to take control of the fortified base of the 46th Regiment of the government forces. As a result, the Syrian Army lost several pieces of equipment with anti-aircraft weapons, including MANPADS.
▪️The opposition groups achieved the greatest success in the southern section. Jihadists managed to take control of Khan al-Assal, actually approaching the outskirts of the city of Aleppo.
▪️Simultaneously with the capture of this settlement, the militants occupied a small section of the M5 road. As a result, they managed to disrupt the logistics between the administrative center of the province and Damascus.
▪️Along with ground attacks, HTS members launched missile strikes on the western neighborhoods of Aleppo. Nubl and al-Zahra, Shiite enclaves located northwest of the city, also came under fire.
#video #map #Yemen #Syria #Iraq
