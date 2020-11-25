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What to Expect if You Refuse the COVID Vaccine -- Common Pass
Scriptural Scrutiny
Scriptural Scrutiny
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326 views • November 25, 2020
Video Source: https://youtu.be/hvHxMA1kA-g

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Forced vaccination is part and parcel of the plan to “reset” the global economic system, forever altering life as we know it. Now, global vaccine passports are being introduced, and it’s only a matter of time before vaccination status will be a prerequisite for travel
CommonPass is a digital “health passport” framework initiated by The Commons Project, the World Economic Forum and The Rockefeller Foundation
When you get your test result or vaccine, that data is uploaded to an app on your cellphone. The app generates a barcode that is then scanned at the airport, at hotel check-in and wherever else vaccine status verification is deemed necessary
The CommonPass digital clearance system is currently being tested by United Airlines on flights between London and Newark, and Cathay Pacific on flights between Hong Kong and Singapore
In an April 2020 white paper, The Rockefeller Foundation laid out a strategic framework clearly intended to become part of a permanent surveillance and social control structure that severely limits personal liberty and freedom of choice

Full Story Here: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/11/24/commonpass.aspx
Keywords
mercolahealth recordscovid vaccinecommon passworld travel passthe commons project
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