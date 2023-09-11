Create New Account
🔥Run!!! Death Is Near. Sasha Latypova’s Shocking EYE WITNESS Account Of The Remdesivir Kill Protocol In US Hospitals🔥
What is happening
Published 13 hours ago

The Shannon Joy Show 

Streamed on:Sep 7, 5:01 pm EDT

Sasha Latypova details her shocking eye witness testimony of remdesivir abuse in Rochester NY.

Her account reveals just how far doctors and hospitals went to murder people, and the massive cover up taking place to enforce the COVID-19 agenda.

The Hospital kill protocol and the criminals behind it are being exposed!

cancermurderpandemicdodpoliodepartment of defensecovidremdesivircovid vaccinehospital protocolssasha latypovashannon joysb40the shannon joy show

