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Η αλήθεια για τα επιχρίσματα μύτης PCR
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37 views • March 03, 2022
Αυτό το βίντεο από τη σειρά «Fall of the Cabal» (Νο. 21) μιλάει για τους κινδύνους των επιχρισμάτων μύτης που χρησιμοποιούνται στις δοκιμές PCR. Το απλό μήνυμα είναι να τα αποφύγετε. Είναι φορτωμένα με τοξικές χημικές ουσίες, ίνες και νανοσωματίδια και μπορούν να προκαλέσουν βλάβη στον αιματοεγκεφαλικό φραγμό σας. (30 λεπτά, υπότιτλοι).
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