© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
37- USA CATASTROPHE due CANARY ISLAND VOLCANO CANCELLED. RAPTURE BETWEEN EARTHQUAKE AND TSUNAMI.
Follow
0
Share
Report
38 views • March 14, 2022
My beloved servants,
Disregard the word given through my servant your Lord concerning the 'early evening earthquake'. This was going to happen on the Canary Islands affecting the USA, but I canceled it because of the supplications and prayers of my servants in that country and others who intercede for each other, following my command.
Receive my peace and be mindful of my ordinances given via my servant who writes to you, as do other prophets who have been used by me around the planet.
SEE THE NEW VIDEOS CLARIFYING AND DETAILING APOCALYPSE AND RAPTURE.
SEE by written AT THE BLOG :
TOWARD S THE WAY OF LORD , link: waytothelord.wordpress.com
OCT,28,2018
MY SUBJECTS, I WILL NOT SPEAK MORE FOR PARABLES, BUT I WILL SPEAK DIRECTLY.
e-mail: [email protected]
Blog: maiorehdeus.blogspot.com
Disregard the word given through my servant your Lord concerning the 'early evening earthquake'. This was going to happen on the Canary Islands affecting the USA, but I canceled it because of the supplications and prayers of my servants in that country and others who intercede for each other, following my command.
Receive my peace and be mindful of my ordinances given via my servant who writes to you, as do other prophets who have been used by me around the planet.
SEE THE NEW VIDEOS CLARIFYING AND DETAILING APOCALYPSE AND RAPTURE.
SEE by written AT THE BLOG :
TOWARD S THE WAY OF LORD , link: waytothelord.wordpress.com
OCT,28,2018
MY SUBJECTS, I WILL NOT SPEAK MORE FOR PARABLES, BUT I WILL SPEAK DIRECTLY.
e-mail: [email protected]
Blog: maiorehdeus.blogspot.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.