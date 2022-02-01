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Advertising trailer Kla.TV International
Kla.TV - English
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Kla.TV is looking for you: Do you speak a foreign language? Can you translate texts or do you like to correct? Are you interested in uncensored reporting? Are you looking for a new, exciting challenge? Then you've come to the right place! More and more people are realising that the mass media and politicians very often distort the truth or do not report important facts at all.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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