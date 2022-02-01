Advertising trailer Kla.TV International

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20 views • February 01, 2022
Kla.TV is looking for you: Do you speak a foreign language? Can you translate texts or do you like to correct? Are you interested in uncensored reporting? Are you looking for a new, exciting challenge? Then you've come to the right place! More and more people are realising that the mass media and politicians very often distort the truth or do not report important facts at all.
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www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
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