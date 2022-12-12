The Working Man vs. Big Tech

To my brethren and friends who may be contractors, home remodellers, and do-it-yourselfers, this one's for you. Its a ten minute voice of warning, because those not "in the know" are likely to be the first in line to be the most irreversibly enslaved by today's creeping digital barbed wire, and in ways that may catch them in an alarming trap if they are not careful what they are allowing to form as privacy encroachments around them, much of which has already begun even now as we speak.

A must see for all who work hard with tools in many "hands on" occupations, such as carpenters, plumbers, electricians, mechanics, etc.

Any experienced advice that any of you may have to offer on this one are welcome, so feel free to comment for one another!.





Cyber chains (links promised in today's video)

Part 1:

https://www.brighteon.com/4164c843-9280-4647-ad48-a2499aab53f7



Part 2:

https://www.brighteon.com/bca4d023-4260-4f87-818e-2d30ca9572cb







Come out of their digital clutches with us and help us stand for the heavenly Father's glory in His government of peace for our little ones and their futures!





Blessings to all who trust and obey Him!

-dwaine







