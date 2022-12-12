Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Working Man vs. Big Tech
17 views
channel image
Biblical Solution
Published 18 hours ago |

To my brethren and friends who may be contractors, home remodellers, and do-it-yourselfers, this one's for you.  Its a ten minute voice of warning, because those not "in the know" are likely to be the first in line to be the most irreversibly enslaved by today's creeping digital barbed wire, and in ways that may catch them in an alarming trap if they are not careful what they are allowing to form as privacy encroachments around them, much of which has already begun even now as we speak.

A must see for all who work hard with tools in many "hands on" occupations, such as carpenters, plumbers, electricians, mechanics, etc.
Any experienced advice that any of you may have to offer on this one are welcome, so feel free to comment for one another!.

Cyber chains (links promised in today's video)
Part 1:
https://www.brighteon.com/4164c843-9280-4647-ad48-a2499aab53f7
Part 2:
https://www.brighteon.com/bca4d023-4260-4f87-818e-2d30ca9572cb

Come out of their digital clutches with us and help us stand for the heavenly Father's glory in His government of peace for our little ones and their futures!

Blessings to all who trust and obey Him!
-dwaine


Keywords
freedomlibertydigital prisonslave laborbiblical governance

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket