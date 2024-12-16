Drone Crazy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Implausible Cover Stories -More Incredible Footage
I saw a drone in New Jersey last night - got a good but quick look at it
I've always looked at the sky. Since this whole drone thing started I haven't seen anything that was unusual, but there are usually multiple aircraft in the air and it's hard to tell at a distance what type pf plane or helicopter it is.
I live on the Cumberland/Salem county line in South Jersey, about 20 miles due East from the Salem nuclear plant.
So last night, I was sitting on my front porch like I sometimes do, facing East.
One of the planes caught my eye because it was very bright (white light at this point), low and fast. It looked more like a helicopter at that point.
It was flying South to North but turned West and came pretty much right at me. The house and tall pine trees were behind me.
It was fast. It flew about 100-120 feet high (I'm guessing, because the trees are about 40 or 50 feet high.)
It had 4 legs with lights on them the lights were green - I didn't see any red.
But it was low enough and big enough I got a good view of a cluster of white/light purple/iridescent lights on its belly arranged in a circle/slight oval that made me certain it was a drone and not a plane.
The body was about 6 or 8 feet long - pretty big.
It definitely made a noise that got louder as it got closer, but it was a humming noise not a helicopter noise - a whirring ... not as loud as a plane would be but loud enough to hear.
Sources:
MBBB333
Steven Grier (December 13 20240 says they are not NHI, This is a predictable PsyOp
