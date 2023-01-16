Biblical Wormwood(PX) CLEAR IN 👀 / EXPLOSIONS GLOBALLY from radiation / Is Jesus your Lord / READ BELOW

Brandon cory Nagley





January 16, 2023





Today is now 1/9/23. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon (being planet x ofRevelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. This videos highlights: There's alot of footage in todays video. You'll see different planet x system bodies caught by me from multiple skycameras, the ISS space station and other footage caught by me. You'll see more meteor debri came in, some fell over the UK, other meteors fell elsewhere ... As I've said plenty of times first came or is coming in clusters of debri from not only planet xs tail but also from a separate planet x system body. And soon they'll be falling in waves by the thousands to millions in soon time from planet xs debri tail that's as long as jupiters width and from other sources... As that time is soon coming. You'll see Indonesia skys have been turning blood red for the past pretty much whole week due to a planet x lighting up the skies and the red iron oxide dust falling from earth's twin sun wormwood it's also called and the fiery red dragon and also the destroyer as it has many names in our bibles. It's the Brown dwarf star known as earths twin sun that IS NOT nibiru. Nibiru is a comet planet on the outer part of the nemesis/planet x system while planet x isn't really a planet but a brown dwarf star as said and earths second sun.... Also since skies have been blood red a massive 7.9-8.0 large quake hit near Indonesia days back just as today a large quake just hit Sumatra.... You will see clips of massive explosions happening globally... As we know some funny business has been going on with food places and manufacturing places catching fire or exploding from evil people though to we have massive amounts of radiation penetrating earths ionosphere and atmosphere which is causing massive explosions and fires and this year it'll only be much worse... You'll see footage caught by a woman in earths southern hemisphere that shared her footage to friend and fellow researcher dejan predojevic showing a winged planet x system body making flight by earth as she didn't give location or where exactly she got it. Though she caught it in the southern hemisphere as we know planet x is coming up from the south ecliptic under earth and in soon time it'll fly from under earth and do an arching pass over the sun which will be the actual cause for the pole shift where earths north and south poles will flip causing mega earthquakes... Massive tsunamis 200-500 feet in height as all coast lines will be flooded globally when that time soon comes.... Also you'll see pictures credited to others such as pictures amazing catches from Mark window that looks like nibiru and it's string of pearls ( it's moons) forming a smiley face as we have seen in videos and picture evidence though I'm unsure what he caught as to you'll see other stuff in his pictures... You'll see 2 Large planet x system asteroid meteor comet like objects... As there's different large ones that circle earth and the sun daily on their own trajectory. One was caught in Missouri and another made the news seen over Texas. And no they aren't planes nor are they contrails as mainstream media and trolls like to push.... Also breaking news with the Russian war involving us the United States.... Putin has now started moving certain weapons and many ships to the Atlantic Ocean which is not good and not a good sign for the United States as I know as do others who have had dreams and visions from christ I can say 100 percent without doubt from what I saw in one of my many dreams from God through the years is Putin and russia will attack the United States as it's coming in soon time as will China. So they are sadly setting up for it as all leaders are prepping for Armageddon/ world war 3 that really won't fully start until later during the 7 years of Gods wrath on earth after Christians are raptured out and 7 years of judgement starts. Plus more. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section. As credited videos also are in my comments section with main notes...





