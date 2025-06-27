SCOTUS Delivers Blow To District Judges, Planned Parenthood and LGBTQ School Agenda

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
End Time News Report * 6.27.2025
DISTRICT JUDGES DELIVERED BLOW BY SCOTUS
1-https://www.wnd.com/2025/06/supreme-court-delivers-stunning-blow-district-judges-nationwide/
PARENTS CAN NOW OPT THEIR ELEMENTARY CHILDREN OUT FROM LGBTQ BOOKS
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/supreme-court/supreme-court-backs-parents-seeking-opt-kids-lgbtq-books-elementary-sc-rcna208040
SCOTUS DECISION vs. PLANNED PARENTHOOD
https://www.politico.com/news/2025/06/26/supreme-court-planned-parenthood-decision-00425785
MORE SCOTUS VICTORIES vs. WOKE LEFTISTS
https://www.infowars.com/posts/supreme-court-slaps-down-activist-judges-in-birthright-citizenship-lgbtq-schoolbook-cases
DHS ISSUES NATIONAL TERRORISM ADVISORY
https://www.dhs.gov/news/2025/06/22/dhs-issues-national-terrorism-advisory-system-bulletin-amid-israel-iran-conflict
DEMOCRAT NADLER SLAMS TRUMP FOR...
https://nypost.com/2025/05/31/us-news/dem-rep-nadler-slams-trump-for-sowing-chaos-after-his-aide-was-detained-by-heavy-handed-dhs-agents-in-manhattan-office/
TRUMP: CHINA CAN PURCHASE IRANIAN OIL
https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/trump-declares-china-can-purchase-iranian-oil-market-signals-cautious-optimism
RFK JR. FIRES ENTIRE...
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/06/u-s-health-secretary-rfk-jr-fires-entire/
RE: WEARABLES
https://www.infowars.com/posts/every-american-wearing-a-wearable-is-not-a-vision-we-share-childrens-health-defense
COULD MRNA JABS BE PULLED OFF THE MARKET?
https://www.infowars.com/posts/white-house-insiders-say-mrna-covid-jab-could-be-pulled-from-market
