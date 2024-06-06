Ronda Rouseys Delusional Downfall

Ronda Rousey was a pioneer for Women's MMA, the first ever Women's champ, a title that she would defend 6 times, a record that stands to this day. Along the way she would produce some of the fastest sumbmissions the UFC has ever seen. But her career would spiral out of control after the fans turned against her personality, in particular the way she refused to be humble after defeat. But is all the critism leveled at this UFC Champ fair? Lets take a closer look.



00:00 Intro

00:30 A Dark Childhood

02:48 The Rise of Womens MMA

06:49 Rise of a Champion

12:07 UFC's Turning Point

16:20 Ronda's Personality Cracks

19:16 Ronda Vs Everyone

25:38 The Rivalry

29:10 Holly Holm

35:48 Amanda Nunes

37:30 The Downfall

40:51 A Different Perspective

