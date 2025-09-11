BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Photonic Networks for Your Biology
4 views • 1 day ago

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/QJW14yYttiw


.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HGupQC6KE60


Childhood Is Not The Same As It Used To Be...

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cPq1wqod-ak


The World Without Internet | How Life Would Change Forever

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t3FxH39oYsA


Mossad, Terrifying CIA Technology, Blackwater & The Most Secret CIA Unit | John Kiriakou

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mdh2pLwsK8Y


OPTICAL COMPUTING with PLASMA: Stanford PhD Defense

.

Plasma properties are tunable by adjusting external controls like power, gas composition, pressure, and magnetic fields. By manipulating these parameters, you can control the plasma's density, temperature, electrical characteristics, and overall behavior for various applications, such as semiconductor manufacturing, thin-film deposition, and surface treatments.

.

electromagnetic wave manipulation with plasma metamaterials

.

Photonic radar uses light (photons) and lasers to generate, process, and receive signals, offering superior resolution, increased bandwidth, and better immunity to jamming compared to conventional radio frequency (RF) radar systems. This technology enables the detection of smaller objects, including stealth aircraft, and allows for the monitoring of vital signs, with developments in the field including the creation of high-resolution vital sign monitors and advanced air defense systems.

.

Plasma metamaterials manipulate electromagnetic (EM) waves by combining the engineered subwavelength structures of traditional metamaterials with the tunable properties of plasma, allowing for advanced control over wave propagation and scattering, enabling applications such as enhanced wave transmission, novel optical devices, and improved radar technologies. By adjusting parameters like electron density in the plasma and the design of the metamaterial, researchers can achieve unique wave manipulation effects not possible with individual components

.

electromagnetic wave manipulation with plasma metamaterials

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jFTSBkRy_yk


Terahertz waves: The missing electromagnetic waves

.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654783/


nanometrology

https://www.nist.gov/programs-projects/metrology-nanomaterials-medicine


https://www.mdpi.com/1999-4923/17/3/379


nanomaterials nanoparticles nanometrology

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nanophotonics


precision ai healthcare

omics

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nanophotonics


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Surface_plasmon_polariton


microbe-based IoT

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10OUPyamn1w


Rewriting DNA to make custom monstrosities

.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Genetically_Engineered_Machine


https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/936137#:~:text=%E2%80%9CThese%20wireless%20neural%20devices%20and,%2C%20and%20high%2Dthroughput%20scalability

.

.

https://icaslab.org/research/bacteria-based-bio-sensors-implanted-in-the-human-body-for-the-early-detection-of-infection/


.

https://bioelecmed.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s42234-021-00080-w


wireless tissue engineering

what is regenerative medicine

https://wyss.harvard.edu/news/team-builds-first-living-robots-that-can-reproduce/


https://medium.com/syn-city/bio-bricks-the-lego-of-synthetic-biology-6f6c1db006c4

