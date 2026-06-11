06-11-26 VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

06-11-26 HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC IS IN NEED OF VOLUNTEERS!





Video Link: https://youtu.be/8ZPuw8WnB5U





HOURS:





EVERY TUESDAY FROM 9:30AM TO 12 NOON FOR OUTREACH;

EVERY FRIDAY FROM 9AM TO NOON FOR:





A. HANGING CLOTHING AND PRICING;

B. COMPUTER LAB FOR JOB FAIRS AND OPEN HOUSING INFORMATION;

C. MARKETING AS MY ASSISTANT.





WHERE:





THROUGH OUR BACKDOOR, NEXT TO EXIT #11...





Homeless To Independence Inc.'s "ONE OF A KIND SHOP" #258 IN THE...

QUAKERTOWN FARMERS MARKET

201 STATION RD

QUAKERTOWN, PA 18951





email me directly at: [email protected] or stop in the shop during normal business hours!





Homeless To Independence Inc. is an all volunteer 501(c)3 nonprofit that does NOT receive grant funding! Be a part of the solution!





Thank you for supporting Homeless To Independence Inc and the people we serve!