06-11-26 VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
06-11-26 HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC IS IN NEED OF VOLUNTEERS!
Video Link: https://youtu.be/8ZPuw8WnB5U
HOURS:
EVERY TUESDAY FROM 9:30AM TO 12 NOON FOR OUTREACH;
EVERY FRIDAY FROM 9AM TO NOON FOR:
A. HANGING CLOTHING AND PRICING;
B. COMPUTER LAB FOR JOB FAIRS AND OPEN HOUSING INFORMATION;
C. MARKETING AS MY ASSISTANT.
WHERE:
THROUGH OUR BACKDOOR, NEXT TO EXIT #11...
Homeless To Independence Inc.'s "ONE OF A KIND SHOP" #258 IN THE...
QUAKERTOWN FARMERS MARKET
201 STATION RD
QUAKERTOWN, PA 18951
email me directly at: [email protected] or stop in the shop during normal business hours!
Homeless To Independence Inc. is an all volunteer 501(c)3 nonprofit that does NOT receive grant funding! Be a part of the solution!
Thank you for supporting Homeless To Independence Inc and the people we serve!