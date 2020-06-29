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Bizarre Things are Happening: Beginning of Sorrows?
Bible News Prophecy
Bible News Prophecy
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69 views • June 29, 2020
From the 'Godzilla dust cloud' to earthquakes to locusts in Africa, Asia (India), & South America (Argentina, Brazil) to increased cases of COVID-19 to Middle East rumors of war related to Israeli Prime Minister's intent to annex Judea/Samaria against the wishes of the Palestinians, Arabs, & Europeans to economic risks to high unemployment to risk of famine and riots, demonstrations, & looting, many difficult events have been happening around the world. Are these consistent with the troubles Jesus said were associated with the 'beginning of sorrows"? Are they, as well as the increasingly effective ecumenical movement, also consistent with the opening of the four seals and the riding of the 'four horsemen of the Apocalyse'? Will these matters result in the rise of the pompous 'King of the North'? Will he be a deceiver and cause persecutions associated with the fifth seal of Revelation 6:9-11? Did United Nations' Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warn of historic levels of hunger and famine with at least 1.6 billion people possibly affected? Is there any protection from this? Will most Christians be protected? Are you heeding what Jesus and the prophets like Daniel and Zephaniah warned about? Are you willing to lose your life for the sake of the gospel? Are you supporting the proclamation of the gospel of the Kingdom of God (Matthew 24:14)? Are you praying to be "counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man"? Most Christians (like the Laodiceans) will not be.

A written article of related interest is available titled ‘Really Bizarre Things Are Happening All Over The Globe’ URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/really-bizarre-things-are-happening-all-over-the-globe/
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earthquakesbeginning of sorrowsfaminefour horsemenlocustsgreat tribulation
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