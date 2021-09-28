The Case for Hope - The Freedomain Radio Interview with Chief Economist Dr. James Smith

Dr. James Smith, Chief Economist, Parsec Financial, makes the case for the continued success and sustainability of the American economy, praises George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, and argues that Ben Bernanke is the greatest Federal Reserve Chairman.



Jim joined the firm in 2006 as Parsec's first chief economist. He has had an outstanding 30-year career as an economist in business, government, academic and trade association settings. He has served in organizations such as Sears, Roebuck and Co., Union Carbide Corporation, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the President's Council of Economic Advisers and the National Association of Realtors®, among others. He is a member of the European Council of Economists and served as its co-chair in 2001-2003. Known best as an economic forecaster, Jim is a member of the forecasting panels of Bloomberg, Business Week and Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, and participates in economic surveys for CNN, the National Association for Business Economics, USA Today and the Wall Street Journal.