BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Germany pays migrants the most money - €441 month plus free housing BEFORE asylum approval
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1264 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • 1 day ago

Germany pays migrants the most money — €441/month plus free housing BEFORE asylum approval

Unlike other EU nations, Germany still pays welfare even to REJECTED APPLICANTS

'No wonder migrants bypass Greece or Poland. Other EU countries know this and wave them through' — Bild

Adding: 

Priorities? Brits STEAL to eat while UK bankrolls Ukraine

While UK PM Keir Starmer pledges more support for Ukraine’s regime, the cost of living drives the elderly and mothers with kids to theft.

🔸 Security experts and retail staff are seeing a surge in pensioners shoplifting basic items like food and household goods.

🔸 5% of all those caught shoplifting were aged over 50, according to retail security firm Kingdom Security.

🔸 People can’t afford to spend $12 to $25 on food—stealing out of sheer desperation.

Adding: 

Philippines ex-prez Duterte wins mayoral race from Hague JAIL

80yo Rodrigo Duterte still faces life in prison for alleged crimes against humanity linked to his war on drugs that left thousands dead

His son, Sebastian — elected VP-mayor — is expected to serve as acting mayor

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy