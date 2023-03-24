https://gettr.com/post/p2ceh7r37e7
3/23/2023 Nicole’s Interview with Brad Good: It is astounding that the FBI raided the residence of Miles Guo, the number one enemy of the CCP, and they handcuffed him away. Everything is too coincidental!
#MilesGuo #FreeMilesGuoNow #CCP #DOJ #FBI
3/23/2023 妮可采访布拉德·古德：FBI突击搜查中共头号敌人郭文贵先生的居所并把他铐走令人感到震惊！一切都太过巧合了！
#郭文贵 #立即释放郭文贵 #中共 #美国司法部 #联邦调查局
