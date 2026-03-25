Bible Pathways Daily Devotional Mar 25, 2026

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hello, God bless y'all. Today, we continue our Daily Devotional video series from Bible Pathways Ministries.
Accompanied Reading Playlist
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9W5gdZFZsfw&list=PLH7lJ4jw8DbGMYqdYbcWtPGKXpvoOqAhX&index=219&pp=iAQBsAgC
https://www.Facebook.com/BiblePathwayMinistries/
***Our Belief***
The Bible, From Cover to Cover: It's All About Jesus. Bread & Water are essential for life. Our physical body needs food to survive. Our spiritual body needs Jesus to survive.
***Our Mission***
To plant a seed or water a seed by sharing Scriptures, sharing The Gospel & getting people ready to meet Jesus by sharing The Good News that Jesus is coming back SOON!!!
***Read The Bible for yourself***
Here are Websites to read The Bible
http://www.biblestudytools.com
-OR- Read/Listen to The Bible on the go with an Android, Apple, or Amazon app store
Here We Have A PDF Chart Breaking Down The Bible into Chapters Per Book, Verses Per Book, and Verses Per Chapter
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1r3NSmL8rS8Z6u3iAN_R8ecj3UQey06ST/view?usp=sharing
***How to Be Saved***
"ABC's Of Salvation" & Sample Prayer PDF
https://drive.google.com/file/d/13mMtQvyuMzIOd_Dkmz8_UZ3HsDITIMAh/view?usp=sharing
***Do you need prayer or have a praise report?***
To Request Prayer and/or Share A Praise Report
E-Mail us at [email protected]
or
Leave a comment
#Bible, #Devotional, #Gospel, #Jesus, #Salvation, #Judges,