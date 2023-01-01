Covid-Vax is Virus or Parasite? How to Protect Yourself. DrLeeMerritt.com

This is a complex picture. Is Covid-Vax a nano-parasite?

Is this why the anti-parasite meds are so effective? (Nitazoxanide, Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, Fenbendazole, Chlorine Dioxide)

Viral Picture or Parasite Picture? Which picture best fits what is happening? Are we dealing with a synthetic nano-parasite bioweapon?

"This is probably the key to everything. For the Vaxxed, for the Unvaxxed. Here is an explanation of the natural and synthetic parasites we are facing, and a guide to the three things you need to do to protect yourself and your family. I do not believe the vaccine is an irreversible step." ~ www.DrLeeMerritt.com

MIRRORED from Parasites--a New Paradigm Oct 2022 https://rumble.com/v1owcgh-parasites-a-new-paradigm.html

Lee Merritt MD at DrLeeMerritt.com "has been in the private practice of Orthopaedic and Spinal Surgery since 1995, has served on the Board of the Arizona Medical Association, and is past president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons. She has had a long interest in wellness and fitness, and has been Fellowship Certified by the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine. Dr. Merritt served 9 years as a Navy physician and surgeon before returning to Rochester, where she was the only woman to be appointed as the Louis A. Goldstein Fellow of Spinal Surgery. At age 63 she won a female bodybuilding championship in Physique class - with a lot of help from her friends and patience of her family. In her spare time, Dr. Merritt raises chickens and gardens." ~ DrLeeMerritt.com



