Seventh Day Adventist NAD Invite Hakeem Jeffries As Keynote Speaker At SDA Religious Liberty Dinner

Hakeem Jeffries Keynotes NAD Religious Liberty Dinner. The North American Division held its 19th annual Religious Liberty Dinner on April 22, 2026, at the James Madison Memorial Building at the Library of Congress. Hosted by NAD Public Affairs and Religious Liberty (PARL) and Liberty Magazine, the event gathered approximately 90 attendees from various backgrounds. Orlan Johnson, NAD Public Affairs and Religious Liberty Director, stated, “For nearly two decades, this event has served as a space where people of diverse beliefs, backgrounds, and perspectives can come together in unity. . . . Let tonight be more than a dinner. ” The keynote address was delivered by Hakeem Jeffries, U.S. Representative for the 8th District of New York, and Democratic Leader of the House. Jeffries will become the Speaker of the House in January, should the Democrats win control of the House this fall. Jeffries began by thanking the Seventh-day Adventist Church for its “tremendous tradition of protecting religious freedom and liberty for people of every faith and for the secular community.” Jeffries’ 15-minute talk was largely anodyne and unobjectionable, although at times it seemed to be subtly evolving into a pep rally for a Democrat-controlled Congress. Another Democratic U.S. Representative, Jamie Raskin of Maryland, recognized the 120-year anniversary of Liberty. The magazine was founded in Takoma Park, which is Raskin’s hometown and within his congressional district. Raskin praised Liberty for helping keep alive “the founding and most revolutionary principle of our Constitution” — the separation of church and state.





Zechariah 1:16-21 Therefore thus saith the LORD; I am returned to Jerusalem with mercies: my house shall be built in it, saith the LORD of hosts, and a line shall be stretched forth upon Jerusalem. Cry yet, saying, Thus saith the LORD of hosts; My cities through prosperity shall yet be spread abroad; and the LORD shall yet comfort Zion, and shall yet choose Jerusalem. Then lifted I up mine eyes, and saw, and behold four horns. And I said unto the angel that talked with me, What be these? And he answered me, These are the horns which have scattered Judah, Israel, and Jerusalem. And the LORD shewed me four carpenters. Then said I, What come these to do? And he spake, saying, These are the horns which have scattered Judah, so that no man did lift up his head: but these are come to fray them, to cast out the horns of the Gentiles, which lifted up their horn over the land of Judah to scatter it.





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