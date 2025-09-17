BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
An Inconvenient Study Revealed in BOMBSHELL Senate Hearing
Exposing It All
Exposing It All
288 followers
2
109 views • 1 day ago

The centerpiece of Senator Ron Johnson’s hearing this week was the reveal of the groundbreaking Henry Ford study comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated children. Watch a breakdown of the hearing, and don’t miss the first look at the documentary, “An Inconvenient Study: The Cause of America’s Chronic Disease Epidemic Exposed”, brought to you by ICAN and Del Bigtree Productions, which Del’s the story of how Del convinced a top infectious disease expert to conduct the study, the shocking results, and the journey to bring this hidden study to light. For more information go to...

https://aninconvenientstudy.com

 

 

 

Tags: Ron Johnson hearing, Ron Johnson, BOMBSHELL Senate Hearing, BOMBSHELL, Senate Hearing, Henry Ford study, vaccinated, unvaccinated, children, hearing, documentary, An Inconvenient Study, Cause, America Chronic Disease Epidemic, Chronic, Disease, Epidemic, ICAN, Del Bigtree, infectious disease, shocking results, results, hidden study, depopulation, democide


Keywords
childrendiseaseinfectious diseasedepopulationdel bigtreeepidemicresultsicandocumentaryhearingsenate hearingcausedemocideunvaccinatedvaccinatedbombshellchronicron johnsonron johnson hearinghenry ford studybombshell senate hearingan inconvenient studyamerica chronic disease epidemicshocking resultshidden study
