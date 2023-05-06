The HighWire with Del Bigtree (05/04/23)
INFORMATION TSUNAMI-
Biden Lifts US Travel Mandate After ICAN’s Legal Challenge; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on Major Shakeups Happening in Mainstream Media, and Fauci and Teachers Union Head Trying To Rewrite History; Bombshell Autism Study Under Attack; Spellers Screens Tomorrow on TheHighWire.com!
Guests: Aaron Siri, Esq., Cindy Nevison, PhD., Mark Blaxill
