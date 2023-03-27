X22 REPORT Ep. 3029a - John Kerry Trapped In The Climate Agenda, Federal Reserve Note Coming To An End

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3029a - March 26, 2023
John Kerry Trapped In The Climate Agenda, Federal Reserve Note Coming To An EndThe people aren't taking it anymore, the protests are continuing in France even though the protests were banned. The people want Macron to resign. John Kerry climate agenda is backfiring on him. The end of the Federal Reserve is near.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
