X22 REPORT Ep. 3029a - John Kerry Trapped In The Climate Agenda, Federal Reserve Note Coming To An End
233 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 21 hours ago |
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3029a - March 26, 2023

John Kerry Trapped In The Climate Agenda, Federal Reserve Note Coming To An EndThe people aren't taking it anymore, the protests are continuing in France even though the protests were banned. The people want Macron to resign. John Kerry climate agenda is backfiring on him. The end of the Federal Reserve is near.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Keywords
recessiondigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportbiden regimeeconomic agenda

