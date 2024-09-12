Elon Musk Caught Plotting With WEF To Eradicate Sovereignty

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
While Elon Musk puts on a public show on X, portraying himself as just one of the people, behind the scenes he’s providing global elites with the technology they need to infiltrate our minds—setting the stage for the total control and enslavement of humanity that they crave.
For those who are truly observing the behind-the-scenes developments, Musk’s behavior should come as no surprise.
Because in reality, Musk is far from the self-made, independent maverick he claims to be.
