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(A WARNING TO HEALTH CARE WORKERS TODAY) CARING CORRUPTED - THE KILLING NURSES OF THE THIRD REICH
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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282 views • November 09, 2021
Cizik School of Nursing has created a REMI Platinum Award-winning documentary film that tells the grim cautionary tale of nurses who participated in the Holocaust and abandoned their professional ethics during the Nazi era. The 56-minute film, Caring Corrupted: the Killing Nurses of the Third Reich, casts a harsh light on nurses who used their professional skills to murder the handicapped, mentally ill and infirm at the behest of the Third Reich and directly participated in genocide.
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hitlergenocidenaziinfanticideeugenics
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy