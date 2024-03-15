Battle Ground, Washington! & Hangry Road Ragers Eat Lead

Battleground, Washington State!



The lawfare is raging in the Pacific Northwest as Bob Ferguson, Washington state’s AG tries to withstand gun rights advocates who are fighting for their right to buy and sell semi automatic rifles and high capacity magazines. Bob has been successful in maintaining the state sanctioned tyranny of Washington legislators whose mission is to curb gun violence by attacking the rights of free people and poisoning the very root of liberty in the Evergreen State.



AND our 2A For Today Modern Militiawoman spotlight is on a Michiganian woman who was the victim of a road rage beat down. Her abusers let their emotions lead them into a confrontation of which they were ill equipped to participate.



Welcome to 2A For Today, my name is Zoe!

