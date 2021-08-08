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Crime in Seattle is SO Bad, The Sheriff Was Forced to Make this Decision
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520 views • August 08, 2021
Mike LaChance from American Lookout reports, Crime is out of control in Democrat cities across the country. In left-wing Seattle, things are so bad that a sheriff recently ordered employees at a courthouse to work from home until further notice.
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