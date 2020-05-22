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Morphogenetic Fields The Face of a Frog
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51 views • May 22, 2020
“The question of biological development, of morphogenesis, is actually quite open and is the subject of much debate within biology itself. An alternative to the mechanist/reductionist approach, which has been around since the 1920s, is the idea of morphogenetic (form-shaping) fields. In this model, growing organisms are shaped by fields which are both within and around them, fields which contain, as it were, the form of the organism. This is closer to the Aristotelian tradition than to any of the other traditional approaches. As an oak tree develops, the acorn is associated with an oak tree field, an invisible organizing structure which organizes the oak tree’s development; it is like an oak tree mold, within which the developing organism grows.” —Rupert Sheldrake (1987)
The Face of a Frog: Time-lapse Video Reveals Never-Before-Seen Bioelectric Pattern
The Face of a Frog: Time-lapse Video Reveals Never-Before-Seen Bioelectric Pattern
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